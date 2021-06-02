Turtle Swim on the Sea

Today I tried to make a illustration of our concern for plastic waste

I'm trying to make turtles swim to the bottom of the sea to pick up plastic waste

I hope we all always keep the environment clean and reduce the use of plastic waste

If you like my design, don't forget to like it so I'm excited to upload my work 😁

-

