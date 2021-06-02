Frederik Veselovský

Food Delivery App - Ui Design delivery service foodie delivery app uiux brand logo design ui mobile mobile app food delivery 3d ux design uxui ui design mobile ui app food app order delivery food
Hi guys! 👋
This is a new design for Food Delivery App Concept I've made.
I hope you like it ❤

I'm available for a new project, let's collaborate veselovsky@versiontwo.sk

