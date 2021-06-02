WorkFlow App Task Manager

Ilia

Glad to present my new interface project!

WorkFlow — is a system for team management, allowing you to keep the path of work process and indicate progress of the projects with a simplified system of internal corporate communication.

See more in my Behance case - https://www.behance.net/gallery/120663157/UXUI-WorkFlow

