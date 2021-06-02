Download Here

Afro Mixx Night Club Flyer is a print flyer template for basically any club, any night out, any dj mix or live performance. The template was initially meant for an afro mixx nightclub party but is easily be edited and transformed in anything disco, social or community club or dj oriented,

Fully organized, layered and named

Fully and easily editable if needed.

Print Ready, CMYK colors

Bleeding guidelines and the help file with used fonts are included.

model NOT INCLUDED

Used fonts

Earthrealm:

https://www.dafont.com/earthrealm.font

Bebas Neue:

http://www.dafont.com/bebas-neue.font

Analogue Reduced:

https://www.dafont.com/analogue.font

Avenir Next Bold:

https://www.fonts.com/font/linotype/avenir-next

size

5.8x5.8