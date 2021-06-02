Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Download Here
Afro Mixx Night Club Flyer is a print flyer template for basically any club, any night out, any dj mix or live performance. The template was initially meant for an afro mixx nightclub party but is easily be edited and transformed in anything disco, social or community club or dj oriented,
Fully organized, layered and named
Fully and easily editable if needed.
Print Ready, CMYK colors
Bleeding guidelines and the help file with used fonts are included.
model NOT INCLUDED
Used fonts
Earthrealm:
https://www.dafont.com/earthrealm.font
Bebas Neue:
http://www.dafont.com/bebas-neue.font
Analogue Reduced:
https://www.dafont.com/analogue.font
Avenir Next Bold:
https://www.fonts.com/font/linotype/avenir-next
size
5.8x5.8