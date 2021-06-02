Accordion prototype animation

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A quick test for a simple accordion as part of our upcoming new website release. The goal was to keep it clean, but provide the user a clear container for the section that they open.