WorkFlow App TaskManager

WorkFlow App TaskManager dashboard ui dashboard crm crm dashboard application flat ui app ux typography minimal design
Glad to present my new interface project!

WorkFlow — is a system for team management, allowing you to keep the path of work process and indicate progress of the projects with a simplified system of internal corporate communication.

See more in my Behance case - https://www.behance.net/gallery/120663157/UXUI-WorkFlow

