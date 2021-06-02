Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Computers and Electronics Products Catalog Brochure Template – 12 Pages is for designers working on supermarket and shop catalogs, product catalogs, product/graphic design portfolios, and agency-based projects. Just drop in your own images and texts, and it’s ready to Print.
Brochure Feature :
InDesign format (.indd (CS6) & (.idml (CS4 and Latter) and PDF format
A4 + US Letter sizes
12 Pages
Easy Customizable and Editable
CMYK Colors
300 DPI resolution
Print Ready Format