Jen Bancino

Zion National Park Angels Landing

Jen Bancino
Jen Bancino
Zion National Park Angels Landing sticker badge outside red rock parks orange landscape sticker design procreate outdoors nature design illustration utah angels landing zion national park zion national park
Angel’s Landing in Zion 🧗‍♀️ This was mine and Jake’s first National Park and hike together! Although I didn’t make it to the very top, (I’m afraid of heights lol) 3/4 of the way was just as beautiful 😄
One of the 14 new park stickers for the latest destination drop! Guys, this was a dream for me. Designing stickers for our National and State parks!! 🧡Hoping to do more in the future 🙏

Jen Bancino
Jen Bancino

