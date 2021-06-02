Zion National Park Angels Landing

Angel’s Landing in Zion 🧗‍♀️ This was mine and Jake’s first National Park and hike together! Although I didn’t make it to the very top, (I’m afraid of heights lol) 3/4 of the way was just as beautiful 😄

One of the 14 new park stickers for the latest destination drop! Guys, this was a dream for me. Designing stickers for our National and State parks!! 🧡Hoping to do more in the future 🙏