PC Builder Black and White Logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
PC Builder is a tool designed to simulate the PC building process. Here, you can choose from various components for designing your PC and checking the compatibility.
We provide a platform to select and manage the PC parts at once and providing you with the best possible setup and getting assured with the compatibility.
Live site:
https://pcbuilder.us/