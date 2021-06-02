Ilia

Visual Research Posters Day 1/30

Visual Research Posters Day 1/30 helvetica grid grid design swiss design swiss poster swiss style typogaphy poster design
Salute to all!
Starting my month-long series of posters today. This is how I will display the search for visual concepts reflected in the poster format. I look forward to feedback, stay tuned!

You can find me in Instagram https://www.instagram.com/iamilliamillia/

