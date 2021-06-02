Bas van Iterson

Portfolio illustration

Portfolio illustration concept brand figma design portfolio design portfolio website isometric illustration isometric design illustration
For my all-new portfolio website, I've made this new illustration. I tried a new style. Feedback is always welcome! This is illustration is fully made in Figma with several plug-ins. Was really fun to do. I also made a Dribbble icon/illustration for my portfolio as well.

