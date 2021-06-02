Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Buğra Dere

Senyonet Management App -FMS

Buğra Dere
Buğra Dere
  • Save
Senyonet Management App -FMS management app ui interface app design ux mobile ui task mobile manager management dashboard app
Download color palette

Hi everyone,

You can see the detailed project presentation here

Senyonet Management, You can view safe and bank information, demand and event information, income-expense reports, debt receivable reports and reservation information with the Senyonet manager application.

Buğra Dere
Buğra Dere

More by Buğra Dere

View profile
    • Like