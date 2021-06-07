Stan Aleyn

Ethics Gourmet Coffee - Logo

Stan Aleyn
Stan Aleyn
Hire Me
  • Save
Ethics Gourmet Coffee - Logo trade mark coffee badge brand design pattern brand identity typography branding logo design
Ethics Gourmet Coffee - Logo trade mark coffee badge brand design pattern brand identity typography branding logo design
Ethics Gourmet Coffee - Logo trade mark coffee badge brand design pattern brand identity typography branding logo design
Download color palette
  1. 29389183.jpg
  2. 74792845.jpg
  3. 719274934.jpg

Show some love press "L"

I'm available for interesting projects!
Email: stan.aleyn@gmail.com

Worth checking out:
Behance

Stan Aleyn
Stan Aleyn
Logo & Brand Identity Designer.
Hire Me

More by Stan Aleyn

View profile
    • Like