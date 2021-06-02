Lahiru M Paranavithana
Beta Launch

Humanised Design System - Buttons

Humanised is a digital payroll solution offered through a Software as a Service (Saas) model, enabling quick, efficient, and compliant payroll processing for a wide selection of payroll service providers. Here’s a look at the button components utilized across our system and its various states.

Humanised’s Button system is designed to make common actions intuitive and obvious, helping users perform action more easily through their use. A portion of the buttons and links use, to communicate the action that will take place when a user clicks them. Also, different button categories carry varying emphasis on potential user actions.

