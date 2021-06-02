Ilia

Health&Habits

A habit tracker that allows you to track the progress of assimilation new habits and getting rid of old ones. The app was originally created with a focus on minimalism aesthetics, functionality and usability

Watch out full case on my Be profile:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/119501609/Health-Habit-IOS-App

Posted on Jun 2, 2021
