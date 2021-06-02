Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Andy J. Miller

New Podcast: Mid Year Creative Reboot

If you feel like you’re slipping creatively or you’ve lost your creative spark this year, right now is a great time to reconnect with your creative path.

This episode will give you a framework for tapping back into your creative intentions, give you a strategy for resparking progress in your goals and help you get excited about what’s possible for the second half of this year.

Check out the new PEPisode of Creative Pep Talk "320 - 5 Steps and 27 Tools for a Super Energizing Mid Year Creative Reboot"

Here: creativepeptalk.com/episodes/320

or
Listen & Subscribe on Apple Podcasts
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/creative-pep-talk/id929743897

