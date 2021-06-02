Amam Studio
Be kind to yourself | Mental Health | Amam Studio

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and we at Amam Stduio have created a series of animated illustrations that promote self-love, self-care and highlight the importance of Mental Health 🪴

We’ve also created Gifs and Stickers that you can use on your social media. Search for Amam Studio to find them:)

Instagram: instagram.com/amamstudio
Behance: www.behance.net/amamstudio
Web: www.amamstudio.com

