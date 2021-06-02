Personal Branding | Logo Design

It's great to see you take an interest in my portfolio. Allow me to introduce you my own branding. Making this has been a really fun experience. Thinking and generating a brand name and incorporating it with colors that works with both its meaning and how it impacts my clients and my designs as a whole. It wasn't an easy task but seeing how it all came together and I finally found the perfect logo for my brand, is so much worth all those efforts.

Please meet, Ethereal Creation. Founded by a graphic designer located in the Philippines whose passion is to create impactful, unique and modernized designs which gives clients and their customers smiles on their wonderful faces and to inspire and captivate others through these art forms.

Symbols and its meanings:

*The HEART symbolizes the passion and empathy of the designer, yours truly. I put not only my mind in my designs, at the same time, I put my heart in every designs I make.

*POINTS found in the heart signifies the number 8. This number is in relation to “spider’s web” or Ananse Ntontan symbol and has been a symbol for creativity and complexity.

*HUMAN FIGURE originally, the design has 8 rays of the sun surrounding it which symbolizes as both ideas and creativity. However, I removed it as it felt that ''8'' was already indicated in the heart. This figure was not only created to symbolize the designer behind this brand, but also the people. It's not just about me, it's the clients and the people who have been there for me throughout this journey and have continued to support and believe in me.

*8 Number in the brand name. If you look at it closely, you can see a wrench on top and a key hole on the bottom. The wrench symbolizes the tools I use in making all of my designs possible, including but not limited to Adobe photoshop, illustrator, indesign, procreate and Canva. The Key hole together with number 8 speaks the truth that ''Creativity Forges Infinite Possibilities'' that your mind possesses.