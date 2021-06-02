Ajay Jotangiya

Contruction Business | Web Banner Design

Ajay Jotangiya
Ajay Jotangiya
  • Save
Contruction Business | Web Banner Design follow me likeforlike uiuxdesign uidesign web design trendy design popular shot landing page design webdesign webbanner
Download color palette

Hi, Dribblers :
Here is my Website Banner concept.
The xd File consists of the beautiful and well designed Website Banner.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Let me know your Awesome Feedback
Don't forget to Like❤ it :)
Thank you !!

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/mr_ajju_08/

Make your project more awesome!
Connect with us : ajayjotangiya123@gmail.com

Ajay Jotangiya
Ajay Jotangiya

More by Ajay Jotangiya

View profile
    • Like