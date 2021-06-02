Murad JM

E commerce Mobile app

Murad JM
Murad JM
  • Save
E commerce Mobile app clean app design minimal ux ui mobile app design mobile app app mobile design e-comerce e-commerce e-commerce app e-commerce shop e-commerce design
Download color palette

Hi, friends

The design concept for the e-commerce project we are working on. Let's make the world a safer place! I hope you enjoyed it! Thanks for your likes and comments!

Wanna create something great?
Feel free contact me-
muradjm3@gmail.com

Murad JM
Murad JM

More by Murad JM

View profile
    • Like