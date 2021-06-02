Dennis Cortés

New Video! How to Upload Music to Stream Services

New Video! How to Upload Music to Stream Services
New video out 🎉

In this video I go over how to put your own music on streaming services without a record label in case you've been wanting to release your own music and aren't sure how.

📹 Watch the video up on YouTube here →
🎧 Listen to my music on any service here →

