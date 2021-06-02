Eunice - Photography Portfolio WordPress Theme

Trending designs to inspire you
Eunice is a minimal photography theme that crafted perfectly relevant to impress your visitors. The theme incorporates a creative and professional touch that organizes your galleries to show your works stand out.
Main Features:
Creative Home Demos
Gallery Page Variations
Photography Project Variation
Password Protected Pages
Advanced Sticky Gallery Filter
Videos Support
Light Box Popup
Social Media Sharing
Pre-defined Inner Pages
Unlimited Options
WPBakery Page Builder
Contact Form 7
Advanced Theme Options
Fast & Friendly Support
One Click Demo Install
Translation Ready
Features:
Unlimited Colors in Live Customizer
Lot’s of Shortcodes are available
SEO Optimized
Google fonts and Upload your custom premium fonts
Advanced Typography
Google Map
FontAwesome & Line Icons
Child Theme
Browser Compatible
Lifetime Updates
Documentation
Video Tutorials
