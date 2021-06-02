Shubhangi Hasoriya

EMS App

EMS App vector attendance employee app ux design ui ems
An Android app to mark attendance using Facial Recognition, Finger Print Matching, shows current location, and Geo-Location maps.

Company: Procohat Technologies

For work, inquiry drop an email
hasoriyashubhu99@gmail.com

Posted on Jun 2, 2021
