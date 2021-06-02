Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Vladimir Pechonkin

business card office equipment seller Identity

Vladimir Pechonkin
Vladimir Pechonkin
Hire Me
  • Save
business card office equipment seller Identity business plastic card branding brandbook monogram minimalistic minimalism minimal buisness card company identity design logo
Download color palette

Minimalistic stylish business card design. The non-standard arrangement of components towards the center is noticeably visible and creates a sense of taste and solidity. Looks great on both white and black backgrounds.

Do you like the idea?
Contact me and we will make an effective branding for your business!

v.pechenkin@gmail.com
+380932157763 (WhatsApp / Telegram)
Telegram: t.me/pechonkin_design
WhatsApp: https://api.whatsapp.com/send/?phone=380932157763&text&app_absent=0Свернуть

Vladimir Pechonkin
Vladimir Pechonkin
Minimalism, idea, double meaning - strong brand!
Hire Me

More by Vladimir Pechonkin

View profile
    • Like