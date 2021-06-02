Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
KOMPOT FAMILY - 10 FONTS

Kompot Display Family - 10 fonts - Latin and Cyrillic support

Kompot is elegant, vintage typeface family that contains 10 fonts to enchant your next project. They have basic latin, advanced latin, basic Cyrillic and advanced Cyrillic character sets. Very versatile fonts that works great in large and small sizes.

Kompot is perfect for branding projects, home-ware designs, product packaging, magazine headers - or simply as a stylish text overlay to any background image.

Kompot - This is the Greatest Font

Uppercase numeral, punctuation & Symbol
Regular
Styled
Outline
Styled Outline
Alternate glyphs
Ligatures
Multilingual support
Basic and Advanced Cyrillic support
Kompot Slab Serif - 2 Fonts

Uppercase numeral, punctuation & Symbol
Regular
Outline
Alternate glyphs
Multilingual support
Basic and Advanced Cyrillic support
Kompot Display - 2 fonts

Uppercase numeral, punctuation & Symbol
Regular
Outline
Alternate glyphs
Ligatures
Multilingual support
Basic and Advanced Cyrillic support
Kompot Sans - 2 fonts

Uppercase numeral, punctuation & Symbol
Regular
Outline
Alternate glyphs
Multilingual support
Basic and Advanced Cyrillic support

Find out more at: https://vpcreativeshop.com/collections/fonts/products/kompot-family-10-fonts 🙂
🔷 https://www.facebook.com/vpcreativeshop/
📷 https://www.instagram.com/vp_creative_shop/

Posted on Jun 2, 2021
