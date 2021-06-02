SAAD - Identity

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Saad Holding
is a real estate investment company with 15 years of experience on the German market, that has over 60 successfully finished projects for their investors.
947 apartments
284 investors
€115M turnover
Goals:
1. Attract more investments into their projects
2. Establish long-term connection with investors
Strategies:
1. Presenting in a clear and storytelling manner the opportunities of investing with SAAD and providing complete descriptions with the financial prognosis of the available locations for investments.
In such a way, we initialize and educate the clients with the real estate market and help them take a calculated decision for their investments.
2. Making the brand feel:
• Trustworthy - by displaying the number of the completed projects with transparent data and guaranteed income from the investments;
• Expertly - by showcasing company’s experience in the market and its outcomes;
• Professional - by presenting the quality of the completed projects.
See full Case Study
———
Let's connect:
Behance • Linkedin • Instagram