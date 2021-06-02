Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Cris Labno

Solana

Cris Labno
Cris Labno
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

Say goodbye to slow transactions & high fees, and say hello to Solana.

CG piece for the Solana blockchain - one of the fastest-growing ecosystems in the crypto space. Learn more: solana.com

Direction, design & animation: Cris Labno & Piotr Wojtczak
Music & sound design: Daruma.audio

Check the full vid here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/119512883/Solana

Cris Labno
Cris Labno
3D Motion Designer with Branding experience.
Hire Me

More by Cris Labno

View profile
    • Like