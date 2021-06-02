Ivan Saverchenko

StickerBox - Selfie AI

The idea of StickerBox came to us when we found out that our corporate messenger Slack supports custom-made emojis. A nice way to cheer up boring corporate chats, isn’t it?

That’s how StickerBox, a mobile app allowing users to transform selfies or friends’ photos into stickers and share them across social media, was officially born.

Posted on Jun 2, 2021
