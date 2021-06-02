Telehealth App

Trending designs to inspire you
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
The lockdown and the big-city problems leave a mark on people’s mentality 🧠 That’s why there are more and more platforms popping up on the market letting you find a psychologist or a psychotherapist 🏥
So, here we are with a new shot — a platform for finding mental health specialists 🧑🏾⚕️
1️⃣st screen — a specialist search 🔍
Type in the name or other details. Modify your search with filtering options to find the perfect match 🕵🏼♂️
2️⃣nd screen — a profile of a chosen specialist 👨🏼⚕️
Check the location, the details and book an appointment in 3 clicks.
3️⃣rd screen — video conference screen 📹
The session can be held on the platform. The patient may ask all the questions on the online session.
🔵 We used an accent blue color in combination with light-blue parts to create calm atmosphere in the app.
Created by Olga Kopceva