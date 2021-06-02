Telehealth App

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

The lockdown and the big-city problems leave a mark on people’s mentality 🧠 That’s why there are more and more platforms popping up on the market letting you find a psychologist or a psychotherapist 🏥

So, here we are with a new shot — a platform for finding mental health specialists 🧑🏾‍⚕️



1️⃣st screen — a specialist search 🔍

Type in the name or other details. Modify your search with filtering options to find the perfect match 🕵🏼‍♂️

2️⃣nd screen — a profile of a chosen specialist 👨🏼‍⚕️

Check the location, the details and book an appointment in 3 clicks.

3️⃣rd screen — video conference screen 📹

The session can be held on the platform. The patient may ask all the questions on the online session.



🔵 We used an accent blue color in combination with light-blue parts to create calm atmosphere in the app.



Created by Olga Kopceva