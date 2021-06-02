Purrweb UI

Telehealth App

Telehealth App booking conference videocall therapy mental health psychology telehealth telemedicine healthcare health care medical app startup mvp online mobile ux ui purrweb design app
The lockdown and the big-city problems leave a mark on people’s mentality 🧠 That’s why there are more and more platforms popping up on the market letting you find a psychologist or a psychotherapist 🏥
So, here we are with a new shot — a platform for finding mental health specialists 🧑🏾‍⚕️

1️⃣st screen — a specialist search 🔍
Type in the name or other details. Modify your search with filtering options to find the perfect match 🕵🏼‍♂️
2️⃣nd screen — a profile of a chosen specialist 👨🏼‍⚕️
Check the location, the details and book an appointment in 3 clicks.
3️⃣rd screen — video conference screen 📹
The session can be held on the platform. The patient may ask all the questions on the online session.

🔵 We used an accent blue color in combination with light-blue parts to create calm atmosphere in the app.

Created by Olga Kopceva

