CD logo design grid (For Sale)

CD logo design grid (For Sale) golden ratio logo guideline golden ratio goldenratio logo design logodesign graphic gradient graphic design graphics graphicdesign flat vector minimal logo illustrator icon design branding
Hey guys,

Here is the grid for CD logo concept I have designed (unused concept).
The concept represents the combination of C and D letters which is design by using golden ratio concept..
This design is designed for sale so interested buyer contact me
Email-Mohammad.twaha@yahoo.com

THANK YOU! :)

