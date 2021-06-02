CD logo design grid (For Sale)

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey guys,
Here is the grid for CD logo concept I have designed (unused concept).
The concept represents the combination of C and D letters which is design by using golden ratio concept..
This design is designed for sale so interested buyer contact me
Email-Mohammad.twaha@yahoo.com
THANK YOU! :)