Elephants Vector Illustration Stickerpack Set

Elephants Vector Illustration Stickerpack Set illustrator minimal flat elephant design logo illustration
This elephant set was born from cut-outs sketchbook experiments. I cut different shapes to get elephants different poses. Lately I vectorised those illustration to get sticker pack set.

Posted on Jun 2, 2021
