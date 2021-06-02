Good for Sale
Samuel Briskar
ThreeDee

Sneek peak 5 - Indian man with moustache 👨

Samuel Briskar
ThreeDee
Samuel Briskar for ThreeDee
Hire Us
  • Save

HEADZ

Price
$25
Buy now
Available on headz.design
Good for sale
HEADZ
Download color palette

HEADZ

Price
$25
Buy now
Available on headz.design
Good for sale
HEADZ

Test of different Facial Expressions for our upcoming 3D library.

Without a mustache, the world would be boring.

For more 3D heads visit our INSTAGRAM Profile

If you are interested in more of our 3D libraries, check our WEBPAGE

ThreeDee
ThreeDee
Lovely ❤️ 3D illustrations library
Hire Us

More by ThreeDee

View profile
    • Like