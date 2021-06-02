Cloth Donation App

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi, everyone😎
Here is my exploration of a cloth donation application design.
This app is meant to help people who are suffering and provide them with some needed supplies.
The goal is that anyone anywhere can be able to donate clothes easily.
Feel Free to give some feedback.
Press "L" if you love it😵