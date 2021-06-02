Daniel Rotter

Printhouse - Logo design

Printhouse GmbH is the producing part of myposter GmbH.
The object of the company is the operation of a print shop, printed matter of all kinds is produced.

Check out the full Project on behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/120721231/Printhouse-GmbH-Logo-design

