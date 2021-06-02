Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Lindelani Malinga

Weekly UI::09AES Pagination View

Lindelani Malinga
Lindelani Malinga
  • Save
Weekly UI::09AES Pagination View ui ux svg illustrations spa illustration ux ui
Download color palette

Hi,

Today's tasks was to share thoughts on pagination as information-overload with infinite scroll could be frustrating to non-entertainment web content-pages.

Your direct feedback would be appreciated at lindelanimalinga@gmail.com. <3

________
Thanks.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 2, 2021
Lindelani Malinga
Lindelani Malinga

More by Lindelani Malinga

View profile
    • Like