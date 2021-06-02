Bear the AO Teddy x Jess Bright Design

Trending designs to inspire you
AO asked me to bring Bear - the AO teddy to life with illustration for their website Bear's Channel. I created an illustrated version of their bear along with some colour in phrases and a large where's bear hide and seek image.
I created 6 colour in phrases for Bear and 3 hide and seek images to find Bear in locations such as the park and the beach. I drew all the people out individually which allowed me to edit them to build more up as well as move them on to be used on other locations and kept a running theme.