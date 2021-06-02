Jess Bright

Bear the AO Teddy x Jess Bright Design

Bear the AO Teddy x Jess Bright Design animated gif colouring in social campaign outdoor people illustration animal illustration character design childrens illustration campaign design designer printables colour in hide and seek kids illustration hand drawn vector bear illustration
AO asked me to bring Bear - the AO teddy to life with illustration for their website Bear's Channel. I created an illustrated version of their bear along with some colour in phrases and a large where's bear hide and seek image.

I created 6 colour in phrases for Bear and 3 hide and seek images to find Bear in locations such as the park and the beach. I drew all the people out individually which allowed me to edit them to build more up as well as move them on to be used on other locations and kept a running theme.

