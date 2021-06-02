the commun dez

Logofolio 20-21 Series-1

Logofolio 20-21 Series-1 branding and identity vector graphicsdesigner graphicdesign logodesigner designer branding concept brand identity minimal flat icon branding design logo
Heyy folks!!! This is my 1st logo for the 20-21 Logo Series 1
Directions is a navigation app.
Logofolio 20-21 is a logo design series which is designed by me for the year 20-21.

Hope you guys like it.

