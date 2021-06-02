Reveal Beta for macOS 11

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Reveal's been redesigned from the ground up to feel more at home on macOS 11.
On top of redesigning the UI, the app icon needed an uplift too. So I had a go at redesigning the iconic chatterbox in Blender, shading, lighting, and then hand-painting the textures over the 3D model.
For fun, I made this "unfinished" version, which was used internally for the beta version of the app.
View the rest of my design work for Reveal on — https://revealapp.com