Reveal Beta for macOS 11

Reveal's been redesigned from the ground up to feel more at home on macOS 11.

On top of redesigning the UI, the app icon needed an uplift too. So I had a go at redesigning the iconic chatterbox in Blender, shading, lighting, and then hand-painting the textures over the 3D model.

For fun, I made this "unfinished" version, which was used internally for the beta version of the app.

View the rest of my design work for Reveal on — https://revealapp.com