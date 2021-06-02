temiss

Book Cover Design for Poetry Book

Book Cover Design for Poetry Book poetry book cover design book cover cover design cover art typography mockup vector illustration digital art digital design
An aesthetic cover for a poetry book named "The dance of the all and the nothing".
It was important to present the concept of all and nothing and how it could be conveyed.
So we designed 3 different versions.

Which is your favorite?!

