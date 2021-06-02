Book Cover Design for Poetry Book

Trending designs to inspire you
An aesthetic cover for a poetry book named "The dance of the all and the nothing".
It was important to present the concept of all and nothing and how it could be conveyed.
So we designed 3 different versions.
Which is your favorite?!