Jérémy Pagès

Waveen App

Waveen App gradient design finance app white app mobile technology banking app investment productdesign mobile app responsable fintech clean ux ui interface
Hello! 👋

I'm sharing with you today my mobile application project realized in the framework of my mission with Waveen. It's an online investment management / responsible investment platform, in order to democratize access to responsible investment to anyone wishing to place their savings in the service of the world.

I also thank Florent for this great collaboration 🙏

