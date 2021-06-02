Waveen App

Hello! 👋

I'm sharing with you today my mobile application project realized in the framework of my mission with Waveen. It's an online investment management / responsible investment platform, in order to democratize access to responsible investment to anyone wishing to place their savings in the service of the world.

I also thank Florent for this great collaboration 🙏

You have a project, a request? Contact me, I would be delighted to help you 😄

contact.jeremypages@gmail.com