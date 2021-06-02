Vyaguta 2.0 - WFO Widgets

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
With the onset of the pandemic, most of our Leapfroggers have been working from home. We quickly realized that we also needed a WFO (Work From Office) module for some employees who were working from the office (don’t worry, we took pre-cautions). So, here’s a quick exploration that we did in late 2020 for the module. Let us know what you think in the comments below.
Thank you Aakash Raj Dahal for these amazing designs. ❤️