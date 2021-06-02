Vyaguta 2.0 - WFO Widgets

With the onset of the pandemic, most of our Leapfroggers have been working from home. We quickly realized that we also needed a WFO (Work From Office) module for some employees who were working from the office (don’t worry, we took pre-cautions). So, here’s a quick exploration that we did in late 2020 for the module. Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Thank you Aakash Raj Dahal for these amazing designs. ❤️