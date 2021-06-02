Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Leapfrog Technology

Vyaguta 2.0 - WFO Widgets

Vyaguta 2.0 - WFO Widgets nepal webdesign erp software ui ux ux design dashboard design product design widgets ui design user interface design
With the onset of the pandemic, most of our Leapfroggers have been working from home. We quickly realized that we also needed a WFO (Work From Office) module for some employees who were working from the office (don’t worry, we took pre-cautions). So, here’s a quick exploration that we did in late 2020 for the module. Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Thank you Aakash Raj Dahal for these amazing designs. ❤️

