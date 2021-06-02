André Monteiro

Bowie's Cards and Stamps

Aditional material created based on the trading card of a celebrity designed for a challenge. It was meant to be included as a collectible in an app.

Chose one of David Bowie's looks in some of his 1980's concerts.

