Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alex Gilev

Course steps - Learning Platform (B2C/B2B Web app)

Alex Gilev
Alex Gilev
Hire Me
  • Save
Course steps - Learning Platform (B2C/B2B Web app) learning platform ui designer ux designer web application design web app ui web app ux web app design product design startup courses steps study app learning app ux design admin saas software dashboard web app
Download color palette

What I do
I help companies Strategize (UX) and Design (UI) software that is Efficient, Engaging & Easy-to-Use using Science-Backed Behavioral Design Process.

Want to work together?
👉🏻 30kstrategy.com

“Quality is not an Act, it's a Habit.” — ARISTOTLE

Alex Gilev
Alex Gilev
Best-In-Class Web Applications (SaaS). UX Certified by NN/g.
Hire Me

More by Alex Gilev

View profile
    • Like