House plants :: online store

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi guys!
After being stuck in some king of a creative coma for a while I've decided to come back to posting my designs on Dribbble 🥳
I'm starting with this simple design concept of a desktop version of a home page and a product page for an online store selling high-quality house plants and accessories.
I'm looking forward for some feedback and hope you enjoy it! 😊