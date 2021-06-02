Hello there,

We are happy to share our interactive dating app design to the people who are looking to develop a dating platform where like-minded people can meet and date.

In this dating application, users can create a private profile to chat, voice calls, and video calls to random people and perform searching for a perfect match through their profile.

The app user will be able to see the number of coins available with them and through these coins, the user will able to make voice and video calls.

Moreover, users can refer the mobile app to other people and earn rewarding coins.

We have used the customized illustration on the first mobile app screen to show the mobile app UI screen more interactive and catchy.

