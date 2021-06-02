Logo Design for Purskin

Trending designs to inspire you
I designed this logo for a past client who was starting a skin care company.
He was looking for a clean design that incorporates a leaf and a 'natural' color scheme.
-----
I'm available for new projects! Feel free to message me at contact@johnery.com
See more of my work at https://johnery.com/