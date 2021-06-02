Interval Reminder Site

Trending designs to inspire you
A personal project I hope to make reality soon. Earlier this year I got an eye injury resulting in me having to take eye drops 6 times a day. I got tired of setting multiple alarms every day to remind me of taking them. This app figures out the intervals by itself.