Interval Reminder Site

Interval Reminder Site
A personal project I hope to make reality soon. Earlier this year I got an eye injury resulting in me having to take eye drops 6 times a day. I got tired of setting multiple alarms every day to remind me of taking them. This app figures out the intervals by itself.

Posted on Jun 2, 2021
