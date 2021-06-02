Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ekaterina Matveeva

Illustration for TATLER Magazine, Russia, 2020

Ekaterina Matveeva
Ekaterina Matveeva
Hire Me
  • Save
Illustration for TATLER Magazine, Russia, 2020 beauty salon youth amazing rejuvenation beauty health care health magazine illustration magazine illustration
Illustration for TATLER Magazine, Russia, 2020 beauty salon youth amazing rejuvenation beauty health care health magazine illustration magazine illustration
Download color palette
  1. mambeeba_TATLER_ILLUSTRATION.jpg
  2. mambeeba_beauty_tatler_01.jpg

Illustration for the TATLER magazine for an article about ways to stay healthy and rejuvenate, in particular about the use of a pressure chamber in the beauty industry
For the Tatler Beauty, Conde Nast Russia

Ekaterina Matveeva
Ekaterina Matveeva
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Ekaterina Matveeva

View profile
    • Like