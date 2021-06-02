Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Robert Ligthart ✌

FNDZ - Web design

Robert Ligthart ✌
Robert Ligthart ✌
Hire Me
  • Save
FNDZ - Web design ux ui crypto currency trading platform trading defi branding design web website crytocurrency crypto fndz fndz
Download color palette

Lately, I have been working on the New FNDZ website. FNDZ is the world's best DeFi social trading platform project as we speak.

See the website live! FNDZ website

Show your love ❤️ (Press ‘L’) and share your feedback below!

Contact
hello@robertligthart.com
Twitter
LinkedIn
Portfolio website

Robert Ligthart ✌
Robert Ligthart ✌
Freelance Product Designer from The Netherlands 🇳🇱
Hire Me

More by Robert Ligthart ✌

View profile
    • Like