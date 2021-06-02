FNDZ - Web design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Lately, I have been working on the New FNDZ website. FNDZ is the world's best DeFi social trading platform project as we speak.
See the website live! FNDZ website
Show your love ❤️ (Press ‘L’) and share your feedback below!
Contact
hello@robertligthart.com
Twitter
LinkedIn
Portfolio website