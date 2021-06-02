Julia Hanke

Grow yourself illustration procreate girl women plants watering flow challenge dtiys flowers growth
Absolutely forgot to share with you my illustration for Dtiys challenge I’m hosting on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/p/COxwNbvBbIQ/?utm_medium=copy_link

You have still time to participate in giveaway and win tote bag with this illustration until June 6th ✨
also dtiys challenge have no deadline, so feel free to get inspired and create something beautiful whenever you will have time 🌸

